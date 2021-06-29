Jokowi Orders Tighter Curbs in Java and Bali as Covid Rages
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo ordered more stringent movement restrictions in the economic centers of Java and Bali islands to arrest a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo ordered more stringent movement restrictions in the economic centers of Java and Bali islands to arrest a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.
A photo of China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan attending Communist Party celebrations hosted by the country’s ruling elite is lifting the embattled developer’s bonds, a day after the company was downgraded for the second time.
A new trend is emerging in the world of ESG as companies turn their attention to cleaning up old debt.
Pakistan is set for its first real estate investment trust in more than six years as Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks to stimulate the economy through a construction boom.
Singapore’s home price growth slowed for the first time in five quarters, a sign that the market frenzy may be easing.
Jun 29, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court refused to lift the federal moratorium on evictions during the Covid-19 outbreak, leaving the ban in place until the end of July.
Voting 5-4, the justices rejected calls by landlords and real-estate trade associations from Alabama and Georgia to block the moratorium while their challenge goes forward. They contend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority by imposing the ban as a means of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s three liberals in the majority. Kavanaugh said he was doing so because the moratorium is set to expire on July 31.
The ban applies to tenants who, if evicted, would have “no other available housing options.” The CDC and President Joe Biden’s administration say the moratorium is geared toward protecting tenants who would be forced to live in close quarters elsewhere or become homeless and dependent on shelters.
The CDC moratorium was put in place by former President Donald Trump’s administration and extended under Biden. It had been set to expire June 30 before the CDC announced what it said was a final, one-month extension on June 24.
A federal trial judge ruled that the moratorium exceeded the CDC’s authority but then put a stay on the ruling while the government appealed. The challengers then asked the Supreme Court to lift the stay.
The case is Alabama Association of Realtors v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 20A169.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.