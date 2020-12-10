(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court left intact Delaware’s requirement of a partisan balance on its top courts, which play an outsize role in American corporate governance.

The justices ruled unanimously Thursday that that a man who challenged the rules as violating the First Amendment lacked legal “standing” to sue.

Delaware requires judges to be either Republicans or Democrats, something no other state does, and bars either party from holding more than a one-vote majority on its most important courts.

