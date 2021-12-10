(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a mixed decision on Texas’ ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, refusing to block the law immediately while letting clinics and doctors press a lawsuit at a lower court.

The decision extends the legal fight, kicking the provider lawsuit back to a federal trial judge who has already blocked the law once. Should he do so again, Texas could turn to a federal appeals court that has repeatedly backed the state, and the case could end up back at the Supreme Court.

The ruling comes nine days after arguments in a Mississippi case indicated the justices are seriously considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. That case centers on Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

