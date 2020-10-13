(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court let President Donald Trump’s administration end the census count more than two weeks early, dealing a blow to civil rights groups that said minorities will be undercounted as a result.

The justices, without explanation, blocked a federal trial court ruling that had required the decennial count to continue through the end of October. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The administration said it needs to stop counting now so it can meet at Dec. 31 statutory deadline for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to send a report to the president. The administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene after being rejected by a San Francisco-based federal appeals court.

A census undercount would mean that affected groups get less political representation and fewer federal dollars than they otherwise could.

The Supreme Court is separately considering how to handle Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. The justices are likely to say later this month whether they will hear arguments on Trump’s appeal.

The case acted on by the court is Ross v. National Urban League, 20A62.

