(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court lifted a lower court order that required specific steps to curb Covid-19 at four southern California jail facilities that have seen more than 400 cases since the outbreak began.

Voting 5-4, the high court granted a request from Orange County officials, who said a federal trial judge had overstepped his authority by ordering spacing, cleaning protocols and inmate testing. The Supreme Court gave no explanation in blocking the judge’s order while the litigation goes forward.

At least 476 inmates have tested positive for the virus since March in the Orange County Jail, as the four facilities are collectively known. Jail officials say the vast majority of those cases have come from newly arrested people.

As of July 31, 2020, 2,929 of the 3,380 inmates have been tested, jail officials said.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly barred judicial second-guessing of state and local officials trying to navigate the coronavirus outbreak. The justices have also rejected churches challenging shut-down orders and voters seeking more options for casting ballots safely.

The case is Barnes v. Ahlman, 20A19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.