(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the reach of a federal computer-hacking law, overturning the conviction of a Georgia police sergeant who sold information from a confidential law-enforcement database to an FBI informant.

The justices, voting 6-3, said the U.S. Computer Fraud and Abuse Act doesn’t apply when an authorized user of a database uses the information for an unauthorized purpose. The ruling is a victory for Nathan Van Buren, a former police sergeant in Cumming, Georgia, who had been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court’s majority opinion.

The case is Van Buren v. United States, 19-783.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.