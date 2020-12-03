(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ordered a lower court to take a fresh look at assertions that California is infringing religious rights by banning indoor worship services in most of the state amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.In a one-paragraph order Thursday, the justices told a federal trial judge to reconsider a decision allowing the restrictions. The justices pointed to their Nov. 25 decision blocking strict capacity limits on New York churches and synagogues.The court’s 5-4 decision in the New York case said those rules were discriminatory because neighboring stores and businesses were allowed to admit larger numbers of people.

