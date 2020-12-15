(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ordered new scrutiny of New Jersey’s capacity limits for churches and synagogues during the Covid-19 surge, telling a lower court to take a second look after the justices blocked much stricter caps in New York.

The New Jersey order, which came without public dissent, is similar to an action the high court took Dec. 3, when it told a federal trial judge to reconsider arguments that California is infringing religious rights by banning indoor worship services in most of the state.

Earlier Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had backed capacity limits on houses of worship in Colorado during the pandemic.

