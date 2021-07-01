(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court upheld two Arizona voting restrictions, rejecting claims that they discriminate against racial minorities in a ruling that puts new limits on the reach of the Voting Rights Act.

Voting 6-3 along ideological lines, the court said Arizona didn’t violate the landmark 1965 law with its criminal ban on what critics call “ballot harvesting” and its practice of rejecting ballots cast in the wrong precinct.

The ruling comes as Republican-controlled states enact a barrage of new voting rules that could make it harder for minorities to cast ballots in the 2022 elections.

