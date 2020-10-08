(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court let women, for now, keep obtaining abortion-inducing pills by mail during the Covid-19 outbreak, deferring action on a Trump administration request to reinstate a requirement that patients visit a medical facility.In an unsigned order, the court said a federal trial judge should first consider whether to modify or lift its order blocking the in-person requirement. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, saying they would have reinstated the requirement.

The order was the court’s first major action since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Sept. 18 death. She had been a staunch supporter of abortion rights.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.