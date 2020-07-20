(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to put disputes over House subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records on a fast track, rejecting requests by House Democrats to formally return the cases to the appeals court level ahead of schedule.

Lawmakers had asked the justices not to wait 25-plus days, as they normally do after issuing an opinion. The court ruled July 9 in the cases, telling two federal appeals courts to give the document demands tougher scrutiny.

The court gave no explanation. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she would have granted the fast-track request.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.