(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who set off one of the bombs that killed three people at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

The justices, voting 6-3, said Tsarnaev wasn’t deprived of a fair trial when a judge limited questioning of prospective jurors about pretrial media coverage. The court also backed the judge’s decision to bar evidence involving a previous crime that Tsarnaev says showed he was acting under his brother’s influence.

