(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Republican allies of President Donald Trump to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory in Pennsylvania.

The rebuff came without explanation and with no noted dissents. It marks the first time the full high court has weighed in on efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn Biden’s victory.

Lawmakers led by U.S. Representative Mike Kelly contended that the Pennsylvania General Assembly exceeded its power by allowing universal mail-in voting for the 2020 election.

In rejecting the suit, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Republicans waited too long to sue and were advocating the “extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election” and throw the decision to the state legislature.

Biden would win the presidency even if Republicans had somehow nullified his Pennsylvania victory. Trump still would be at least two states short of securing a majority in the Electoral College, which will formally select the next president on Dec. 14.

The high court order came on the day of an important election milestone for Biden, the so-called safe-harbor deadline. Under federal law, if by Tuesday a state appoints its electors and the loser has had a chance to challenge the results, Congress must consider the electors “conclusive” when it meets in a joint session on Jan. 6 to tally the votes.

The case is Kelly v. Pennsylvania, 20A98.

