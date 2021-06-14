22m ago
Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Shorten Crack Cocaine Sentences
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court limited the reach of a 2018 law that retroactively reduced some drug sentences, ruling that it doesn’t apply to potentially hundreds of people convicted of possessing small quantities of crack cocaine.
The unanimous ruling rejects the position take by the Biden administration and lawmakers from both parties. They said Congress intended for the First Step Act to encompass low-level offenders.
