(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinstate a judge’s order that had required a Texas prison for elderly inmates to take specific steps to protect against the coronavirus outbreak.

The justices on Monday rejected calls by inmates Laddy Valentine and Richard King, who said the Wallace Pack Unit in southeastern Texas isn’t doing enough to protect them from infection. They contended a federal appeals court was wrong to block the safety measures.

The Supreme Court gave no explanation. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request and reinstated the trial judge’s order.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.