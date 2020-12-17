(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to let religious schools in Kentucky resume in-person classes, rejecting calls for an exemption from a temporary shutdown order amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

The justices turned away a Christian school that said Kentucky’s restrictions unconstitutionally discriminate against religion, even though the rules also apply to public and secular private schools. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented.

In a three-paragraph explanation, the court said the rejection was in part because schools will be able to resume in-person classes in Kentucky on Jan. 4. The court said Danville Christian Academy could renew its request for an exemption if Governor Andy Beshear extended the shutdown order beyond that date.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.