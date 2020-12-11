(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the bid by Texas and President Donald Trump to nullify the election results in four pivotal states in an abrupt order that could be the legal gravestone for his drive to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.The justices refused to let Texas file a lawsuit to challenge Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. The order clears those states to cast their votes for Biden in the Electoral College Monday.“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” the court said in a two-paragraph order.

