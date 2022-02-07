(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court reinstated an Alabama congressional map that creates only one district likely to elect a Black representative, blocking lower court orders that required a second one to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court action effectively ensures that Alabama voters will use the original Republican-drawn map in the November election. The state, which has seven congressional districts, is 27% Black. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberals in dissent.

The court as a whole gave no explanation, though Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito said in a concurring opinion the order “is not a decision on the merits.” The justices also indicated they will take up Alabama’s appeal in two connected cases.

The dispute was the first Supreme Court test for the new districts being drawn around the country to govern the next decade’s elections. The high court action could affect Texas, where the Biden administration is challenging the state’s voting maps, and potentially other states whose district lines are under scrutiny from civil rights groups.

A three-judge panel said last month the state’s map violated the Voting Rights Act by including only one district where Black voters would have the opportunity to elect the representative of their choice. The panel said Alabama’s Black population “is sufficiently geographically compact to constitute a voting-age majority in a second reasonably configured district.”

Alabama said that lawmakers didn’t consider race in drawing the map and that the panel’s ruling would force the state to prioritize race over traditional redistricting principles.

A new map would mean “sorting and splitting voters across the state on the basis of race alone,” argued the state’s attorney general, Steve Marshall.

