(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated an Indiana law requiring clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains, summarily ruling that a federal appeals court was wrong to strike it down as unconstitutional.

In an opinion for the court as a whole, the justices said the state has a legitimate interest in ensuring the proper disposal of fetal remains. The court said opponents never argued that the measure put an "undue burden" on a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she would have rejected the appeal without a hearing.

The court also said it won’t hear Indiana’s arguments on a separate provision that would bar abortions based on the fetus’s race or gender or the risk of a genetic disorder, such as Down syndrome.

