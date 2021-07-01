(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a California requirement that charities list the names and addresses of their top donors in filings with the state, saying the rule violates the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The 6-3 ruling is a victory for two conservative groups -- the Thomas More Law Center and the Charles Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Foundation -- that said the California rule puts their donors at risk of harassment and intimidation.

