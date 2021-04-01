16h ago
Supreme Court Rules FCC Can Relax Media-Ownership Rules
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court let the Federal Communications Commission ease limits on the ownership of local media outlets, siding with the broadcast industry and former President Donald Trump’s administration in a long-running fight.
The justices unanimously said a federal appeals court was wrong to block the changes. The appeals court told the FCC to first study the potential impact on female and minority ownership in the media industry.
