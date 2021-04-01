(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court limited the reach of the decades-old federal ban on robocalls, rejecting a lawsuit that accused Facebook Inc. of repeatedly sending unwanted text messages.

The unanimous ruling puts new curbs on the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Facebook contended that law doesn’t cover texts that go to a wrong number.

Facebook was appealing a lower court decision the social-media company said would put businesses at risk of massive damage awards for relatively small transgressions. Noah Duguid, the man suing Facebook, said the company’s interpretation of the law would unleash a torrent of robocalls.

