(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan authorities can continue collecting new levies introduced in this year’s budget until a hearing on whether the tax measures are constitutional is determined, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

A group of petitioners are seeking to quash the government’s Finance Act 2023, which contain President William Ruto’s first tax proposals since taking office a year ago.

The Supreme Court said the disputed issues will be addressed properly in hearings that start next week.

“We are equally not convinced that the decision of the Court Appeal has occasioned grave injustice to warrant invocation of our inherent jurisdiction,” the Supreme Court said.

The new levies are projected to raise 211 billion shillings ($1.44 billion) in the current fiscal year. Temporary orders freezing the taxes were issued on June 30 after a petition, but the suspension was lifted by a court of appeal a month later.

A freeze risks the Ruto administration’s plan to raise a record 2.57 trillion shillings in revenue and narrow fiscal deficit to the lowest in a decade.

