(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s top judges ruled in favor of retailers including J Sainsbury Plc in a blow to credit-card companies that could now face billions of pounds in damages.

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. and said that a lower court was right to rule that certain fees they were charging shops restrict competition and break the law.

The long-running litigation now allows the supermarkets to proceed to a trial on the size of the damages, the judges said in their unanimous ruling Wednesday. At issue is the use of so-called interchange fees, levied by banks at rates set by the card companies each time a consumer’s plastic is swiped at a register.

MasterCard’s attempt to get a separate tribunal to reconsider some of the issues “offends against the strong principle of public policy and justice that there should be finality in litigation,” the judges said.

“The fixing of interchange fees by MasterCard and its network members over many years was an unlawful infringement of competition law,” Kate Pollock, a lawyer for the supermarket chains said in a statement.

MasterCard insisted that the decision was “not a final ruling.”

“There will be further court hearings to determine the key issues raised. These hearings will most likely take place in 2021,” a spokeswoman for MasterCard said in a statement. Representatives for Visa didn’t respond.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.