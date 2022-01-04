22h ago
Supreme Court Says All Justices Have Received Booster Shots
(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Supreme Court spokeswoman said all nine justices have received Covid-19 booster shots, clarifying their status three days before a showdown over President Joe Biden’s plan to require 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or be tested regularly.
The high court had previously said the justices were fully vaccinated but hadn’t provided information about booster shots. The statement by Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe came shortly after publication of an Associated Press story that said the court was refusing to say whether the justices had gotten boosters.
