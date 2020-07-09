Jul 9, 2020
Supreme Court Says Much of Oklahoma Remains Tribal Reservation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is still American Indian territory in a decision that raises questions about the state’s authority to prosecute Native Americans and enforce regulations.
The justices, voting 5-4, sided with a convicted child molester who argued that the state lacked authority to prosecute him because he is a Native American whose alleged crime took place within the boundaries of the Creek Nation reservation.
