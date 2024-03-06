(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court said it will hear arguments April 25 on Donald Trump’s bid for immunity from criminal prosecution in a case that threatens to delay his election-interference trial until after the November election.

The justices said last week they would hear arguments the week of April 22 but hadn’t set the exact date. The case will be the last one argued in the court’s current term.

The court’s order last week kept Trump’s Washington trial on hold until the justices resolve the immunity issue.

