(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court asked the Biden administration to respond to an appeal by Elon Musk, signaling at least some interest in his bid to invalidate an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to have his social media posts about Tesla Inc. screened in advance.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and owner of the social media company X Corp., is seeking Supreme Court review, arguing that the accord violates his constitutional free speech rights. A federal appeals court rejected his contentions in a seven-page order just days after the panel heard arguments.

The justices directed their request to Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court advocate, giving her until Jan. 22 to respond. The move doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of a majority of the court and could signal only that a single justice is interested.

Musk has been battling with the SEC over his social media posts since he tweeted in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private, sending shares of the electric carmaker surging. The regulator sued, claiming Musk and Tesla had misled shareholders.

The two settled with the SEC, each paying $20 million and agreeing that Musk’s Tesla-related posts would be reviewed by an in-house lawyer in advance.

In his Supreme Court appeal earlier this month, Musk called the agreement a “quintessential prior restraint that the law forbids.”

The case is Musk v. SEC, 23-626.

