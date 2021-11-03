(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled they are poised to rule that most people have a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home, casting doubt on a New York law that requires people to have a special justification to get a permit.

Hearing arguments in Washington, the court’s six conservatives indicated they will back a National Rifle Association affiliate and two people who say the state is violating their Second Amendment rights. The state issues concealed-carry licenses only to those who can show a special need for protection.

“Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want to be able to defend myself?” asked Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A broad ruling could lead to more guns in public places in some of the nation’s most populous cities, including New York City and Los Angeles.

New York is one of about seven states -- a group that includes California, Massachusetts and New Jersey -- with so-called “may issue” laws that gun-rights advocates say prevent most people from getting a carry license. Illinois and the District of Columbia also had sharp restrictions before their laws were invalidated in court.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP. The group filed a brief at the Supreme Court supporting the New York restrictions.

