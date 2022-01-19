1h ago
Supreme Court Signals Support for Ted Cruz in Campaign-Finance Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled interest in rolling back campaign-finance restrictions, voicing skepticism about a provision regulating the repayment of candidate loans in a clash stemming from Senator Ted Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign.
Hearing arguments in Washington, a number of the court’s conservative justices suggested they see the restriction as violating the free speech rights of candidates and their donors. The provision says that campaigns can use money donated after the election to repay candidate loans only up to $250,000.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh called the $250,000 cap “a chill on your ability to loan your campaign money.”
The Biden administration says the cap helps prevent corruption by curbing donations that will personally enrich someone who has just won election.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:46
X-Men, Avengers assemble to invest record US$620M in Toronto's 1Password
-
7:59
Game on: Microsoft's Activision deal ignites M&A talk in rivals
-
8:20
How high will you go? Netflix price hike renews questions for subscribers
-
6:14
Goodfood to expand grocery business as meal kit demand wanes
-
3:50
'Gamified' apps push DIY traders to make riskier investments: Study
-
3:47
Canadians' financial confidence plunges to record-low: Report