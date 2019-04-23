(Bloomberg) -- Key U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to let the Trump administration add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census in a clash that will shape the allocation of congressional seats and federal dollars.

Hearing arguments in Washington, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh directed almost all their questions to the lawyers challenging the decision to ask about citizenship. Kavanaugh said Congress gave the Commerce secretary "huge discretion" to decide what to ask on the census.

The case is the court’s first direct look at an administration initiative since the justices upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban last year. It is testing the court’s willingness to defer to an administration that critics say has a penchant for cutting legal corners.

