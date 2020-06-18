(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court stopped President Donald Trump from ending the Obama-era program that shields 670,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation and lets them seek jobs.

The justices said the Trump administration didn’t give an adequate justification for rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA, as it’s known, protects people who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court’s opinion, joining the liberal justices on key issues.

