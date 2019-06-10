(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider making it harder to press some types of civil rights suits, agreeing to hear an appeal from cable television provider Comcast Corp. in a clash with a black-owned media company.

Comcast is attempting to stop a lawsuit by Entertainment Studios Networks Inc., which says racial discrimination is the reason it couldn’t get its channels onto the carrier’s cable systems. A federal appeals court let the suit go forward.

At issue is a provision known as Section 1981, a Reconstruction-era law that bars racial discrimination in contracting. Comcast says the appeals court improperly made it easier to sue under that statute than under other civil rights laws.

Entertainment Studios, owned by comedian and producer Byron Allen, says in two lawsuits that it tried for years to get its channels carried by Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. The suits allege that officials of the two companies refused to reach a deal, even while expanding offerings of lesser-known, white-owned channels.

In letting the suits go forward, the San Francisco-based appeals court said Entertainment Studios needed to show only that racial discrimination was a “motivating factor” in the decisions.

Comcast, which says its decision was made for legitimate business reasons, says Section 1981 requires Entertainment Studios to show that it would have received a contract had it not been for racial bias. That’s a standard the Supreme Court has applied in other contexts, including claims of age discrimination and retaliation.

Charter Communications is pressing a similar Supreme Court appeal, but the high court will hear only the Comcast case.

The court will hear the case in the nine-month term that starts in October. The case is Comcast v. National Association of African American-Owned Media, 18-1171.

