(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in a clash between the Federal Election Commission and Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign over a federal limit on the use of contributions to pay off a candidate’s personal loans.

A three-judge panel, siding with Cruz, struck down the limit as a free speech violation. The provision bars a campaign from using more than $250,000 in post-election contributions to repay a candidate.

The Biden administration contends Cruz’s campaign lacked the legal right to sue to challenge the provision because it didn’t affect him.

The case is Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate, 21-12.

