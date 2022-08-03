(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Oct. 31 in clashes over affirmative action policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, a pair of cases that could abolish the use of race in college admissions.

The justices are hearing arguments separately in the two cases. The newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, isn’t taking part in the Harvard case, having recently completed a six-year stint on the university’s board of overseers.

The justices are considering overturning a 2003 ruling that reaffirmed the right of universities to consider race as an admissions factor as a means of ensuring a diversified campus.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.