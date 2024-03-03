(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court indicated it will issue at least one opinion Monday in a sign the justices might rule on efforts to bar Donald Trump from the presidential election ballot in Colorado just as voters prepare to head to the polls there.

The court never says in advance which opinions it will issue on particular days. But it has handled the Colorado ballot case on an expedited basis, and a ruling Monday would provide clarity about Trump’s eligibility before Colorado’s Super Tuesday Republican primary.

The announcement of a new opinion day over a weekend is unusual, all the more so because the justices aren’t taking the bench Monday, as they normally do for rulings. The court’s typical practice is to announce opinions in argued cases from the courtroom. The court revealed the new opinion day on its website.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The ruling was the first to bar Trump from the ballot under the insurrection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The Colorado court put its ruling on hold — meaning Trump could appear on primary ballots — while the Supreme Court considers the issue. A state official in Maine and a judge in Illinois have also declared him ineligible, though those decisions are also on hold.

Arguments in February suggested the court would let Trump appear on the ballot.

The Colorado ballot case is one of more than 30 that have been argued but not yet decided in the Supreme Court’s current term. It’s one of a small number of expedited cases, along with a challenge to the $6 billion Purdue Pharma LP opioid settlement and the shield it provides the Sackler family members who own the company.

