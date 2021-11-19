(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court scheduled Monday as the first opinion day of its term, opening the possibility of an imminent decision on challenges to Texas’ ban on abortion after six weeks.

The court said the justices won’t take the bench and instead will release any opinions online starting at 10 a.m. Washington time, as has been their practice since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year. As a matter of practice, the court doesn’t say which opinions will be issued on particular days.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.