Supreme Court to Return to Courtroom Starting in October
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said it will return to the courtroom for arguments starting in October, with limited attendance and a live audio feed.
The court has been holding arguments by telephone since the Covid-19 pandemic began a year and a half ago. The sessions, which will include a high-profile gun-rights clash, will be the first courtroom arguments for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
The court said attendance will be limited to the justices, essential court personnel, lawyers in the cases being argued and reporters with Supreme Court press credentials.
