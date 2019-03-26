(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a $315 million judgment against Sudan, saying the country hadn’t been properly notified about the lawsuit by victims of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.

The suit, filed by sailors and spouses, claimed Sudan bore responsibility because it harbored Osama bin Laden and other members of al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that carried out the attack.

