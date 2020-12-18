(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a challenge to President Donald Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count, saying opponents will have to wait to see whether the effort succeeds and affects the allocation of congressional seats.

The 6-3 ruling eliminates one obstacle in the administration’s push to finalize the numbers and submit a report to Congress before President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. Trump is trying to change more than two centuries of practice in a nation that has always counted non-citizen residents, even those in the U.S. illegally.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

