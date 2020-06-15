(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a crucial permit for Dominion Energy Inc.’s planned $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline, saying the Forest Service acted lawfully by clearing the natural-gas line to cross under the Appalachian Trail.

The 7-2 ruling eliminates the biggest obstacle to the 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline, which would carry as much as 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Marcellus shale basin in West Virginia to customers in North Carolina and Virginia.

Dominion pared losses on the news and was trading down 1.2% at $82.17 at 10:36 a.m. in New York.

