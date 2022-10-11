(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices voiced worries about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.

Hearing arguments in Washington, the justices suggested they might let a pork-industry challenge to the law go forward without issuing a definitive ruling on the measure’s constitutionality. Questioning in the two-hour-plus session cut across ideological lines.

The California law bans the sale of pork within the state unless pregnant pigs are allowed at least 24 square feet of space and the ability to stand up and turn around in their pens. The measure was approved with more than 62% of the vote as part of a 2018 ballot initiative known as Proposition 12.

The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation sued in 2019. The groups say the measure violates the so-called dormant commerce clause, a judge-made doctrine that says the US Constitution limits the power of states to regulate commerce outside their borders without congressional authorization.

