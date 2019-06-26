(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Tennessee law that imposed residency requirements on people seeking to run liquor stores, saying the measure unconstitutionally discriminated against out-of-state businesspeople.

Tennessee required people to live in the state for two years to get a retail liquor license and for 10 years to get a license renewed. The ruling was 7-2.

