(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide whether a Kentucky official can take over the defense of a law that abortion-rights advocates say would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.The high court case doesn’t directly consider the constitutional right to abortion. A federal appeals court struck down the law, which would sharply restrict the most common second-trimester abortion method, known as dilation and evacuation.

The appeals court also barred Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, from taking over the case to seek reconsideration from a larger panel of judges. Cameron, a Republican, sought to intervene after Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, an appointee of Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, decided not to pursue the case any further.

