Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments Dec. 1 in Abortion Case
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Dec. 1 on a Mississippi appeal that seeks to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling.
The case centers on a law that would ban the procedure in almost all circumstances after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court is likely to rule by next June.
