(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments on an expedited basis on President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

The justices will take up both cases on Jan. 7. One involves an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that requires employers with 100 or more workers to make them get vaccinated or be tested regularly.

The other, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, requires vaccinations for employees at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid health-care programs.

