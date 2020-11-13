(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider whether California is violating the constitutional rights of agricultural employers with a regulation that requires them to let union organizers onto company property for part of the year.

The justices said they will hear an appeal from two fruit companies that say the access requirements amount to a physical taking of private property without compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

The Supreme Court has restricted union rights in recent years, most notably with a 2018 ruling that said government employees have a constitutional right not to pay fees that support the costs of collective bargaining.

The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.

