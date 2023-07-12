(Bloomberg) -- One of Latin America’s top financial firms is gearing up for growth, betting that an historic flight of capital spurred by the region’s turn to the left has largely run its course.

Sura plans to double assets under management in five years at its newly re-branded investment unit, as easing policy risks and imminent interest rate cuts help spur foreign investment, said Chief Executive Officer Pablo Sprenger.

The improving macro and political climate opens the door to more investments in the region’s massive reserves of critical resources such as lithium and copper. Latin America also has a young population, strong capital markets and institutions that work well, albeit with some challenges, Sprenger said.

“A black swan would need to appear to see a wave of capital flight like the one we had, and that’s nowhere near our base scenario,” he said in an interview in Santiago.

To prepare for growth, Sura is reorganizing. The firm will bring its investment management and advisory services into a single regional platform called Sura Investments, headed by Sprenger.

The unit manages $18 billion now and aims to reach $40 billion by 2030. Its parent, Sura Asset Management, has 23.5 million clients with $153 billion under management.

Worst Over

The arrival of left-wing presidents in the past three years proposing deep reforms in sectors such as pensions, labor and taxes, saw capital fly out of the region.

Though Sprenger remains cautious with pending social demands and complex political situations, he thinks the worst is over. Governments have largely failed to implement radical reform and are now focusing more on development and security.

“For example, I see Chile much better than two years ago and much better two years ahead than it is today.”

Sprenger sees opportunities in fixed income over the coming months as countries get closer to cutting rates, as well as in alternative assets such as private debt, real estate and infrastructure as borrowing costs reach more normal levels.

“Alternative assets will be the main growth pivot of the asset management industry in the next 10 to 15 years,” he said.

Hanging over pension systems in Chile and Colombia are planned reforms that threaten private administrators like Sura. Sprenger said the firm would roll with any changes that eventuate.

“We have gone through many right- and left-wing governments in all countries we operate in, and capital markets continue to exist,” he said.

