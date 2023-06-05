(Bloomberg) -- Surf Air Mobility Inc. has filed publicly for a direct listing, disclosing details of its operations and finances.

The Monday filing by the electric aviation and regional air travel company confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It’s planning for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SRFM.

Surf Air had a net loss of $20.6 million on revenue of $5.5 million for the first three months of 2023, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That compared with a net loss of $10.6 million on revenue of $4.8 million in the same period the previous year.

The private plane operator has been working with Morgan Stanley on its listing plans, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Surf Air, based in the Los Angeles area, said last year that it had confidentially submitted a draft with US regulators for a direct listing in the wake of a collapsed blank-check merger that would have taken it public at a $1.42 billion valuation.

In a direct listing, companies typically don’t raise fresh capital and existing investors can usually begin selling shares on the first day of trading without the lockup period restrictions of an traditional initial public offering. Because banks don’t underwrite shares as they do in an IPO, direct listings also can save on banking fees and the time spent on an investor roadshow.

Despite widespread enthusiasm, direct listings have been used by only a handful of well-known companies, such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. Amid the past year’s dearth of new equity offerings, Nasdaq Inc. and New York Stock Exchange won approval in December to loosen restrictions on capital raises in direct listings, a move that will make them more competitive with IPOs as the market picks up.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.