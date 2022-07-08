(Bloomberg) -- A surge in labor-force participation among Black Americans abruptly reversed last month, a sign employment could be starting to weaken following historic gains this year.

The participation rate for Black Americans -- measuring those who are either working or actively searching for a job -- fell to 62.2% in June from 63% in May, following a jump from 62.3% in April, according to the Labor Department’s monthly employment report Friday.

That helped pull down the overall participation rate, as did a decline in Asian Americans’ participation. Economists and policy makers are looking to participation for any signs that the economy may be weakening as the Federal Reserve tightens policy to tame stubbornly high inflation.

Black Americans had reentered the workforce at a fast clip this year as a hot labor market propelled often marginalized workers into jobs. In May, the participation rate for Black Americans surpassed the overall population’s rate for the first time in 50 years. Black employment reached its highest level ever that month, with Black men in particular seeing outsize gains.

The June figures could mark the start of a slowdown for minority workers, but monthly data, especially disaggregated by race, can be volatile given smaller sample sizes than the full national survey.

Hispanic Americans last month continued to see record gains in participation, with the overall labor force and employment both increasing to their highest levels ever.

